Incumbent govt doesn’t care about underprivileged class: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government doesn’t care about the underprivileged class which was evident during the Covid-19 crisis when, being in the opposition, it kept pushing for a complete lockdown in the country.

Addressing an event of party workers at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad, Imran Khan said that as the prime minister, he paid no need to the criticism and did not opt to complete lockdown during the pandemic to protect the underprivileged class.

Imran Khan added that it was at that time he had realized that then-opposition parties did not care about the poor.

Imran Khan said his policy of smart lockdowns was commended globally while they did not shut down sectors including housing, textile etc to keep economy activity alive amid the pandemic.

PTI chairman claimed that the opposition parties took out marches against ‘inflation’ but now that they are in government, they have set records just in two months in the government.

He warned that the inflation will worsen in the coming days as the finance minister has already hinted at raising fuel prices.

The former premier reiterated that the incumbent government only bows to the US and follows what it says, and it would not buy cheaper oil from Russia because it would displease the US.

He urged the people to come out for peaceful protest on his call as the government is unable to run the country.

Imran Khan said there is no democracy left in the country as the opposition leader is Raja Riaz, who is a ‘turncoat’ and would fight the next election on PML-N’s ticket and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been subdued by a prime minister who is a money laundering suspect.

He said the important individuals linked to money laundering case involving PM Shehbaz Sharif mysteriously died at regular intervals.

He said the PTI government never stopped the long march of the opposition parties unlike the incumbent government which has framed PTI officials in fake cases.

PTI chairman claimed that the media houses are being barred from giving coverage to PTI and corrupt bureaucrats are being promoted to top positions.

He asserted that the ‘cabal of crooks’ is carrying out gerrymandering to rig the next general elections.