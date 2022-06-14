Real Madrid set sights on winning 15th Champions League after signing ‘great player’

Spanish giants Real Madrid have set their sights on winning a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title.

Real Madrid won the UCL, which included several memorable comebacks, and La Liga title last season.

While speaking at the presentation ceremony of Aurelien Tchouameni, the Real Madrid President Florentino Perez admitted that the club’s fans are always eager to win more trophies.

“Real Madrid does not stop at complacency. We and our fans always want more,” said Perez. “We all want to win the 15th Champions League.”

He also praised Tchouameni while claiming that the Frenchman is one of the best midfielders in the world.

“Today we welcome a great player, one of the best midfielders in the world. Welcome Tchouameni,” he said. “All the Madridistas will support you. They already love you.”

“You [Tchouameni] had the opportunity to choose and you chose Real Madrid,” he added.

‘Win many titles’

Meanwhile, Tchouameni hoped that he will win many titles during his time with Real Madrid.

“Hello everyone! I’m very happy to be here and to start my history at Real Madrid, the greatest club in the world, Hala Madrid!” he said. “I hope to win many titles with Real Madrid.”

He also shed light on his decision to join Real Madrid despite attracting interest from other top clubs.

“I had spoken with other teams but a part of me was always waiting for the call from Real Madrid,” he said. “I talked to Benzema and Camavinga. Karim is the best striker in the world and I’m happy to play with him. Karim texted me and told me he would have helped me.”