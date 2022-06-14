Serena Williams confirms Wimbledon return

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams has confirmed that she will be playing this year’s Wimbledon.

The 40-year-old hasn’t played since last year’s event at the All England Club and is now ranked 1208th in the world.

In an Instagram post, Williams said: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022. See you there. Let’s go.”

The American is chasing an eighth Wimbledon title and a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam overall.

Williams wasn’t on the original entry list for Wimbledon, which begins on June 27, but getting a wild card should not be a major issue for her considering her rich history at the tournament.

Williams, 40, has not played since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon last June with a torn right hamstring.

In April earlier this year, the future of the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was shrouded in doubt following the news that Mouratoglou, her coach since 2012, would team up with Simona Halep.

But she appeared to suggest she would compete at Wimbledon in an Instagram video featuring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, posted backstage at a Bitcoin conference in Miami during April.