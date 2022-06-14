Cargo ship carrying 30,000MT edible oil from Indonesia leaves for Pakistan

Cargo ship, Fortune Glory, carrying 30,000 metric tons of edible oil has sailed for Pakistan on Tuesday from Indonesia.

This is the first of ten cargo ships carrying edible oil that will be arriving in Pakistan from Indonesia and Malaysia over the next two weeks.

The development comes as a delegation led by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mehmood is in Jakarta to discuss industrial and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.

During his meeting with Indonesian Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi, the two sides agreed on increasing coordination to ensure steady import of palm oil from Indonesia.

During the meeting, it was agreed that Indonesia will provide 2.5 million metric tons of edible oil to Pakistan on urgent basis.

According to a statement released today by Prime Minister’s Office, the delegation visited Indonesia on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, the Prime Minister talked to the Indonesian President Joko Widodo in this regard.