Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Lifestyle » Movies

Ms. Marvel review-bombed by racist remarks

There are also reports of a Facebook group being run by the name ‘Christians against Ms. Marvel’
Samaa Web Desk Jun 14, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Disney’s recently released Ms. Marvel has been garnering great reviews, mainly on South Asian representation.

However, certain segments of the society have been review-bombing the series.

For starters, review-bombing is when a large group of audience leaves negative remarks on an otherwise, well-appreciated film, series or book.

Ms. Marvel, which is being lauded by most fans was a victim of same, with several people sharing racist remarks.

A report published by TRT World shared that Ms. Marvel has been irking some opinionated citizens who believe that casting a brown, Muslim in the series was a “bad move”.

There are also reports of a Facebook group being run by the name ‘Christians against Ms. Marvel’. However, it has also been reported that it is a “troll group”.

Ms. Marvel stars the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan. The series premiered on Disney+ on June 8 with weekly episodes every Wednesday.

Ms Marvel

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div