Sindh govt forms committee to probe police violence against Baloch women protestors

The Sindh government has taken notice of the alleged police torture on Baloch women in Karachi who were protesting outside the Sindh Assembly’s main gate on Monday for the release of their children.

The two students of KU’s Philosophy Department, Doda Baloch and Ghamshad Baloch, were allegedly taken away from their home near Maskan Chowrangi in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on June 7. The two returned on Tuesday morning, Doda’s brother Shayhaq Elahi confirmed.

On Monday, their relatives including women were protesting at the Karachi Press Club. Later, they went towards the Sindh Assembly to record their peaceful protest.

Sindh police tried to use force to stop them. They also beat and dragged the female protestors and took many protesters into custody.

Videos of the police violence have since gone viral on social media. People have been calling for action against police for their ‘heinous’ act.

After the videos went viral, the Sindh government took notice of police violence and formed a committee to probe the alleged misuse of force.

The committee will be headed by Additional IG CTD Imran Yaqoob while senior police officers Farrukh Raza and Ahmed Yar will also be a part of the committee.

The committee will submit its findings within seven days.