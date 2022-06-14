Inflation pain to worsen as KE anticipates major tariff hike

The people of Karachi are expected to experience a jolt in the upcoming electric bills as K-Electric (KE) is likely to get approval for a major increase in power tariff.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday completed a hearing to review applications of K-Electric for an increase of Rs5.28 in power tariff for Karachi. The power utility has also sought an additional increase of Rs3.89 per unit under fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the quarter ending in March.

The KE had originally sought an increase of Rs4.86 per unit in the tariff but during the hearing on Tuesday, it demanded an increase of Rs5.30 under changed circumstances and in view of rising fuel prices.

After examining the figures provided by KE, the authority was convinced that the increase of Rs5.28 per unit in the tariff was justified, SAMAA TV’s Kamran Wahab reported.

Nepra is expected to issue an official notification on both applications of KE — tariff hike and fuel cost adjustment — in the next few days.

The hearing

During the hearing, Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooq asked KE officials about the progress on the gas supply agreement with Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The KE officials replied that all outstanding issues have been resolved, and an agreement with SSGC would be inked soon.

They added that Petroleum Ministry Secretary Ali Raza Bhutta had also met both parties, and he would visit Karachi again by June end.