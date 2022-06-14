British High Commissioner Christian Turner meets PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

British High Commissioner Christian Turner has met the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

During the meeting, this autumn’s England cricket teams’ tours to Pakistan was discussed.

It must be noted that England will play seven T20Is in September and three Tests in November-December.

“We are eager to host England this year,” said Ramiz Raja. “I urged the English fans and analysts to tour Pakistan for this fascinating series.”

Meanwhile, Turner said: “Cricket is in our blood. It brings both nations closer. We are also celebrating 75 years of friendship between the two countries.”

The tour is of great importance for both countries especially considering the events that transpired last year.

In September 2021, England cricket chiefs withdrew their men’s and women’s teams from white-ball series in Pakistan citing “increasing concerns about travelling to the region” in a bitter blow to the South Asian nation.

The historic trip, which would have been the first ever by an England women’s team and the first by their male counterparts since 2005, was called off after New Zealand pulled out of their tour of Pakistan, a week earlier, over security fears.