Amber Heard calls out unfair social media trial

The infamous Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial reached its verdict on June 1.

Since the verdict, which was ruled in favour of Johnny Depp, many have been trolling the Aquaman actress on the claims she made in her hearing.

Now, weeks later, Amber Heard sat down for an interview with NBC News wherein she shared that she was not upset with the jury, but believes that social media hasn’t been kind to her.

Amber Heard said: “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

However, it was the reaction on social media during the trial which she finds “unfair”.

Amber Heard explained: “Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

About the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial

On June 1, the jury found that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp, awarding him $15 million in damages. The case went on for 6 weeks after the Pirates of the Caribbean filed a defamation suit against Amber Heard after she shared an op-ed in 2018’s The Washington Post, without ever taking Johnny Depp’s name.