Lahore additional commissioner found dead in his room

The body of an additional commissioner of Lahore was found from his apartment, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

Additional Commissioner Imran Abbasi was living in a government apartment in the Faisal Town area.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Jahangir Khan, the victim’s body was found hanging from a fan in the room of his apartment.

The police reached the incident site after receiving information. The police said they recovered the body from the deceased’s room.

However, the police added they would be able to determine whether it was suicide or murder after the investigation.

According to the reporter, the victim’s family has refused postmortem of the body.