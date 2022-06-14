Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Lahore additional commissioner found dead in his room

Police has launched an investigation to determine manner of death
Jahangir Akram Khan Jun 14, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Artwork: SAMAA DESIGN</p>

Artwork: SAMAA DESIGN

The body of an additional commissioner of Lahore was found from his apartment, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

Additional Commissioner Imran Abbasi was living in a government apartment in the Faisal Town area.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Jahangir Khan, the victim’s body was found hanging from a fan in the room of his apartment.

The police reached the incident site after receiving information. The police said they recovered the body from the deceased’s room.

However, the police added they would be able to determine whether it was suicide or murder after the investigation.

According to the reporter, the victim’s family has refused postmortem of the body.

Lahore

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div