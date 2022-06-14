Earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Tuesday.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake which struck on Tuesday morning was located in the Hindu Kush range in Afghanistan at the depth of 204 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in the northern and upper regions of the country, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Swat, Abbottabad, Malakand, and Hazara Division.

No casualties have been reported so far.