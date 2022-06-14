Real Madrid to make shock move for Dortmund star

Despite possessing some of the best midfield players in the world, Real Madrid are still keen on reinforcing their resources in the centre of the field ahead of next season.

According to Cadena SER’s Pacojo Delgado, the Whites ae interested in signing Borussia Dortmund’s young and talented midfielder Jude Bellingham.

If Madrid are unable to sign Bellingham this season, they will target him again in 2023. The signing is likely to cost Real Madrid around €80m.

While trying to sign striker Erling Haaland, who eventually joined Manchester City, Real Madrid had communicated their interest in Bellingham to Dortmund.

Real Madrid were also one of the many top clubs interested in signing Bellingham when the 18-year-old signed for Dortmund in 2020.

🚨🌖| Real Madrid want to sign Jude Bellingham in 2023, but there’s a possibility they might consider him this summer too. @PacojoSER #rmalive ✍️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 13, 2022

The Stourbridge-born has made 135 appearances over the course of his career so far, which includes 14 goals and 20 assists.

His ability to string key passes in the final third and dribbling will make him a good addition in the Real Madrid side, especially bearing in the mind that Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are heading towards the end of their careers.

Real Madrid have been pretty active in the transfer market this season. France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni had joined Real Madrid from Monaco, both clubs announced on Saturday.

Madrid have also signed Chelsea centre-back Antonio Ruediger ahead of the new season but missed out on Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe last month as he decided to stay in the French capital.