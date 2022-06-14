Watch Live

US Ambassador Donald Blome seeks rapprochement with Pakistan

Envoy seeks better trade ties between both countries
Samaa Web Desk Jun 14, 2022
<p>US Ambassador Donald Blome addressing investors at Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Photo: Online</p>

US Ambassador Donald Blome addressing investors at Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Photo: Online

US Ambassador Donald Blome expressed on Tuesday that he would take measures for rapprochement between Pakistan and United States (US).

The US ambassador - who sworn-in in April and assumed office in May- began the trading day at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi by ringing the bell.

This is his maiden visit to Karachi after assuming the charge.

Blome’s appointment came almost three years after his predecessor David Hale left Islamabad in August 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Blome expressed happiness on visiting Pakistan’s financial hub and said his top priority is to improve Pak-US relations.

He also hailed the investment in Pakistan’s stock market by the US investors and expressed his wish to see more US companies coming to Pakistan.

For this, the ambassador said he would take measures for establishing good trade ties with Pakistan.

