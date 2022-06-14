ECP to make Daska by-election rigging report public

The investigation committee constituted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has presented its report on the rigging during the NA-75 Daska by-election rigging in February 2020 to the commissioner.

The by-election Sialkot’s NA-75 was held in February 2021 after the seat fell vacant due to the death of PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan Shah in August 2020.

The results were, however, challenged by the members of the opposition. The PML-N accused the PTI of attempting to rig the elections after some presiding members ‘went missing’ during the vote count. The officers came to the ECP on February 20 morning with the results and claimed that they left early because the fog was too dense.

ECP declared the elections null and void, and ordered re-election in the constituency.

Later in April that year, re-polling was held after the Supreme Court rejected the PTI andidate’s petition challenging the ECP’s order.

To investigate the rigging allegations, the ECP formed a four-member investigation committee comprising an additional secretary, director, and deputy director.

On Tuesday, the committee presented its report to the election commissioner. The report reveals organized rigging during the by-election..

According to the sources, the committee investigated the matter using the latest techniques and it reveals all those who ordered the rigging.

Chief election commissioner has decided to made the report public, the sources said.