Dollar soars past Rs205 mark in interbank market

The US dollar’s unabated hawkish trend continued on Tuesday in the interbank market against the Pakistani rupee. It reached an all-time high of the Rs205 mark during the intra-day trading session.

Subsequently, the local currency is being traded at Rs205.50 after recording a decrease of Rs1.64.

A day earlier, the greenback rose by Rs1.5 or 0.74% to close at Rs203.86.

The economic experts have been pegging the uncertainty over International Monetary Fund (IMF) talks behind the rupee’s depreciation against the greenback.

The depreciation came after Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in an interview said that the lender has expressed concerns about the recent budget.

Earlier the pressure on local currency had eased when the government banned the import of non-essential luxury goods, but since last week the US dollar has begun to appreciate again.

More to follow…