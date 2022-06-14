Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reaches Iran on two-day visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in Tehran on Tuesday on a two-day official visit to Iran.

He is visiting Iran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Dr Amir Abdollahian.

During the visit, the minister will hold a detailed exchange of views with his Iranian counterpart on all areas of mutual interest.

He will also call on the President of Iran and meet other dignitaries. The Foreign Minister will visit Mashhad on Wednesday.

During the delegation-level talks, the two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity, and the facilitation of Zaireen.

They will also review the regional security situations with particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia as well as on combating Islamophobia.

Pakistan and Iran enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages.