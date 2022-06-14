Yasir Hussain’s Javed Iqbal selected for Berlin Film Festival

Yasir Hussain’s much-talked about Javed Iqbal has been selected for the prestigious Berlin Film Festival.

Taking to Twitter, filmmaker Abu Aleeha made the announcement.

About Javed Iqbal

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer, is a film based on Pakistan’s worst known criminal.

While Javed Iqbal has been receiving tons of appreciation across the globe, the film has been banned for release in Pakistan.

Javed Iqbal was initially cleared by all censors, but an abrupt objection from the Punjab Information and Culture Department marred the screening just two days before the film was to see the light of day.

The film is based on the story of Javed Iqbal from Lahore.

In 1999, he confessed to abducting, abusing and murdering over 100 boys in Lahore between 1998 and 1999 when he surrendered at the office of an Urdu daily newspaper.

His wicked ways of luring children and disposing of their bodies in barrels of acid after the crime attracted widespread attention and sent shock waves across Pakistan, leading to him being listed among the most notorious serial killers.

Javed Iqbal was written and directed by filmmaker Abu Aleeha, who based it on his own book titled Kukri.

The two-part book delved into the life and crimes of the killer and attempted to unearth how Javed Iqbal became what is he is known for being today.