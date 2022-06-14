Sindh to unveil Rs1.6t budget

The Sindh government is all set to present the provincial budget with a total outlay of Rs1600 billion for the next fiscal year today (Tuesday).

Rs459.68 billion will be allocated for the development projects in the province with Rs30 billion earmarked for projects in Karachi, SAMAA TV has reported.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the budget proposals.

The province will start 1,652 new development projects while it will continue executing 2,506 ongoing projects, according to the budget document.

With a 6% increase, Rs19billion has been proposed for the health sector, while Rs28 billion has been allocated for education. The grant of 25 public sector universities could go up to 5%.

For the agriculture sector, Rs2 billion will be set aside for providing loans to small-scale farmers through Sindh Bank. Another, Rs3 billion has been sanctioned for the subsidy on fertilizer, seeds and pesticides.

The budget also includes Rs51.50 billion in the Annual Development Programme from foreign funding, which the province is expected to receive.

The federal government, on the other hand, will provide Rs6.2 billion to the province under the head of the Public Sector Development Program.