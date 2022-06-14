Sindh chief minister tables ‘tax free’ Rs1.714t budget amid uproar from PTI

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, has presented the provincial budget for fiscal year 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs1.714 trillion in the Sindh Assembly amid uproar from teh PTI members.

The budget includes a development program of Rs459.68 billion with Rs118 billion for Karachi-based shcemes, the chief minister said.

Murad Ali Shah annoucned 15% raise in the salaries of public employees, 5% raise in pension and relief in sales tax on sevices for several sectors.

Uproar

As the chief minister rose to present the budget and recited the Bismillah, PTI members chanted slogans of “Imported government not acceptable.”

“This is the response I got for Bismillah,” said Murad.

Murad Ali Shah, who held the position of Sindh finance minister before becoming the CM, said that it was tenth budget he was presenting.

He said the government has added no new taxes in the budget and has in fact reduced the rates of existing taxes.

Opposition memebrs booed when the Sindh chief minister erred by saing that he thanked “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif” instead of saying Shehab Sharif.

Murad Ali Shah also thanked JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other coalition partners.

As the PTI members continued to raise voices, the chief minister said that before presenting key budget numbers, he will also inform the house what had happened in the past 3.5 years.

He then continued and said that for the second consecutive year, the government was presenting tax free budget and instead removing some taxes.

As Murad Ali Shah spokes PTI memebrs shouted slogan against the government.

After presenting key budget numbers, Chief Minister Murad Ali decided to respond to the PTI sloganeering.

He said that that PTI government did not allow work on federal government schemes for the Sindh province under PSDP while the PTI goverment ‘induldged itself.’

He said that wastefulness was the reason the PTI lost government and will never return to power.

Referring to Imran Khan’s statement, he said the PTI was wrong to believe that Paksitan will break apart or the military would be hit because the PPP would defend the country.

PTI members, including women, held placard before the chief minister. Treasury members formed a protective circule around Murad Ali Shah.

Key measures

The chief minister announced that for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23 the government was abolishing cotton fees, profession tax, and entertainment duty.

Infrastruture development cess for export-oriented units is also being removed, he said.

The government has allocated Rs26.85 billion for a pro-poor relief pacakage.

The chief minister annoucned that the Sindh government has allocated

Rs23.324 wheat subsidy

Rs3 billion in subsidy on seeds

Sindh governemnt employees get 15% pay raise and the governemtn has merged earlier ad hoc relief in their salaries. The CM said that if any other province offers a higher raise, he will match that figure

Pensioners get 5% increment

Relief on Sales Tax on Services extended for the next year for several secotrs including TV cable operators, food delivery services

Rs4 billion allocated for the purchase of buses

Total allocation for Karachi-based schemes stands at Rs118 bilion for fiscal year 2022-23, including Rs70 billion under provincial ADP, Rs5 billion under district ADP and Rs41 billion in foreign funded projects.

Sindh govt declared Gambat is the first medical city of Sindh.

The government to offer subsidy on solar tube wells

The Sindh government has also decided to incentivize the IT sector and has reduced GST on services on IT businesses from 13% to a mere 3%.

Peoples Bus Services to start in Karachi this year

The minimum monthly wage has been maintained at Rs25,000.

Small farmers will get loans while the government will also provide livestock to poor households

The chief minister said that for the first time appointment letters were issued to 40,000 teachers and the government had launched 1122 rescue services which began in Karachi and will be extended to other parts of the province.

He said that in consturction work on the Orang Line bus rapid transit project is near completion in the current fiscal year.

The chief minister also raised the issue of ‘unfair’ water distribution of water resources and said that the government had taken up the matter with the federal government.

Earlier, the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Shah, was briefed on the budget by the finance secretary.

The PPP-led Sindh government has labeled its budgetary proposals as ‘Citizens Budget.’

Development

Rs459.68 billion are being allocated for the development projects in the province with Rs118 billion earmarked for Karachi-based projects.

Of the total development budget, Rs332 billion (70.94%) have been earmarked under provincial Annual Development Program, Rs6.02 billion (2.06%) under Federal PSDP, Rs30 billion (6.41%) under district Annual Development Program, and Rs91.14 billion (19.47%) under Foreign Project Assistance.

The province will start 1,652 new development projects while it will continue executing 2,506 ongoing projects, according to the budget documents.

Mega projects for Karachi

The mega projects for Karachi include 24 Sindh government-funded schemes, including six new schemes which will get Rs3.1 billion. Another 11 schemes for Karachi are being co-funded by the federal and provincial governments, including two new schemes.

The projects for Karachi include the establishment of a forensic laboratory in Sindh at Karachi with Rs1 billion, Up-Gradation of 4 Junctions as per International Standards with Rs50 million, Construction of Bus Lay-By’s along major roads in Karachi with Rs200 million, the (re)construction of Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium at Karachi with Rs845 million and establishment of Islamic Library at Dargah Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Clifton, Karachi with Rs3.75 million.

Health and Education

The education sector is to receive the highest allocation of Rs326.687 billion. The grant of 25 public sector universities could go up by 5%.

The government has earmarked Rs219.787 for health, Rs152.08 for law and order, Rs78.59 for local government, Rs24.10 billion for agriculture, Rs32.92 billion for energy, Rs99.82 billion for works and services, Rs13.20 for transport, Rs3.83 for social welfare and protection, Rs2.85 for rehabilitation, Rs2.46 for minorities, Rs56.62 for irrigation.

The cabinet has approved the budget proposing the establishment of a “state-of-art” hospital in Larkana and the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) unit in Shikarpur.

It also earmarked an amount for the expansion of Rescue 1122’s divisional headquarters and renovation of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi.

Agriculture and livestock

For the agriculture sector, Rs2 billion will be set aside for providing loans to small farmers through Sindh Bank. Another Rs3 billion has been sanctioned for the subsidy on fertilizer, seeds, and pesticides.

The government will spend RS500 million on the provision of livestock to poor households and another Rs500 million on Sindh livestock fisheries enterprise development.

It will be spending more money on the procurement of 23 crime scene units, which will be added to the 13 crime scene units it got in the outgoing fiscal year.

Receipts

The Sindh government expects Rs1055.5 billion in transfer from the federal government against it shared in the FBR revenue. It will be generating Rs374.5 billion through local revenue collections, including Rs180 billion in sales tax on services and Rs27 billion in non-tax receipts.

More to follow…