Punjab, Sindh budget, petrol price hike, Dollar’s hawkish trend

Govt-opposition wrangle delays Punjab budget

In a first, the Punjab Assembly’s (PA) budget session has been adjourned without the presentation of the budget.

The session was adjourned for today (Tuesday) 1pm after an hours-long deadlock between the government and the opposition, SAMAA TV reported.

Before the session on Monday, the opposition, comprising mostly of PTI and PML-Q members, led by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi demanded Punjab Inspector General Rao Sardar Ali and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Fazal to appear before the opposition lawmakers and tender an apology for the violence that took place inside the assembly during the election for Punjab chief minister on April 16.

Sindh to present budget today

The Sindh government is all set to present the budget for the next fiscal year (2022-23) today with an allocation of Rs459.68 billion for the development projects in the province.

The province will start 1,652 new development projects while it will continue executing 2,506 ongoing projects, according to the budget document.

It earmarked Rs30 billion for the development projects in Karachi.

Common man’s dream of low-cost house comes at high price

The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman Mohsin Shaikhani has said that the government had not provided any incentive for low-cost housing in the recently unveiled federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Miftah hints at another fuel price hike

The top International Monetary Fund (IMF) official in Pakistan has asked the country to “do more” to achieve the key targets laid out by the Fund for the resumption of the loan program.

The statement came after Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said Pakistan will default if the government does not abolish subsidies and raise the prices of petrol and electricity.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the finance minister said without the hike, there would be no agreement with the IMF, adding that without the Fund’s support, the country would default.

Dollar rate

The unabated hawkish trend of the US dollar continued in the interbank market against the Pakistani rupee on Monday. It reached an all-time high of the Rs204 mark during the trading session and closed at Rs203.86.

Subsequently, the local currency depreciated by 0.74%.

KP govt raises salaries by 16%

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Monday presented the provincial budget with an outlay of Rs1.3 trillion in the provincial assembly.

Jhagra presented the fourth and last budget of the PTI’s second government in the province. He said the development budget percentage, 33%, in the KP is the highest compared to Sindh and Punjab.

