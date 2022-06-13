ECC approves grants to ease energy crisis, sets ghee price at Rs300/kg

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Monday approved multiple grants to ease the energy crisis in the country, including payment of price differential claims by oil marketing companies.

The ECC also instructed the Utility Stores Corporation to provide ghee at Rs300 per kg, irrespective of the higher market price.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over the meeting, which approved the extension in the Prime Minister’s Relief Package to June 30, on all five essential items and allowed that ghee shall be sold at all USC outlets throughout the country at Rs300/kg from June 09, 2022.

The ECC approved the allocation of Rs3.447 billion in favor of USC through Supplementary Grant.

Ministry of Aviation submitted a summary for payment of sales tax for leased aircraft on installments basis. It was informed that Pakistan International Airline Corporation Limited (PIACL) is going to induct four (04) A320 aircraft on a dry lease basis for a period of 72 months. Due to financial constraints, PIACL is not in a position to pay GST on the total rental value in a lump sum.

The ECC after considering incoming Haj 2022 and financial constraints of PIACL approved payment of GST at 17% on monthly installments over the lease term.

The ECC accorded approval of Rs4 billion as additional funds for the construction of Gilgit- Shandoor Road, N-140.

Keeping in view the shortage of gas in the country, the ECC conditionally allowed M/s MOL to commence production from Tal block namely Mamikhel South. TAL JV was given the 2012 Policy Price on a provisional basis till the further decision of the Govt.

Ministry of Energy, Power Division submitted a summary on tariff rationalization for the power sector. The ECC after a detailed discussion approved the annual rebasing plan with certain modifications.

The ECC also directed Power Division to recommend subsidy reform adjustment for unprotected consumers which was approved in December 2021 but not implemented.

The ECC also considered and approved the revised Ex-officio Steering Committee of the Targeted Commodity Subsidy Program (TCSP) to oversee the implementation of the Commodity Subsidy Program with the Minister of Poverty Alleviation and social Safety as chairperson.

The ECC also approved following Supplementary/Technical Supplementary Grants.

Rs25.61 billion for the Petroleum Division for the disbursement of Price Differential Claims (PDCs) to OMCs/Refineries for the first fortnight of June 2022 and additional requirements of the previous fortnight.

Rs36 billion in favor of Petroleum Division to maintain the sustainability of the LNG supply chain as well as import of petroleum products. The allocated amount shall be released to SNGL against its pending claims in respect of cost of RLNG diversion to domestic sector for setting off the payable of PSO and PPL against RLNG supply.

Rs50 billion for Power Division as an advance against future subsidy claims of the Power Sector.

Rs130 billion for ways and means advances availed by provincial governments.

Rs162 million in favor of the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan.

Rs3.5 billion to Govt. of Sindh to offset losses of the abolition of Octri and Zila Tax.

Rs1,520 million to FBR for the project titled “Development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS).

Rs1.5 billion and Rs709 million in favor of the Ministry of Interior.

Rs535.8 million in favor of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Rs300 million in favor of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. xi. Rs7.4 million for Ministry of Law and Justice.

Rs1.5 billion for National Poverty Graduation Program (NPGP).

Rs668.7 million for the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions.

Rs26 Million to Civil Services Academy, Lahore. xv. Rs181.495 Million to pay off the pending liabilities of advertising agencies against media campaign of Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP).

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Division Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Secretaries, Chairman FBR, Chairman OGRA and senior officers attended the meeting.