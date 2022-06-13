Pakistan eyes share in semiconductor market with locally-designed microchip

The size of the global semiconductor market is forecast to increase to $831.5b by 2024. However, Pakistan had been unable to have a share of this lucrative pie. But, this might change with the development of a new ‘Made in Pakistan’ microprocessor.

A team of researchers at the School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has successfully designed and tested the first-ever indigenous microprocessor called `NTiny-E’.

The team has designed an Indigenous RISC-V based Embedded Microprocessor system-on-chip (SoC). The processor core consists of a 5-stage, single-issue, in-order pipeline. It supports standard interfaces such as GPIO, UART, I2C, SPI, PWM and Timers, according to the university’s blog.

The Back-end (GDS-II) view of the Taped-out Microprocessor Chip using TSMC 65-nm Process. Source: NUST Research and Innovation Blog

The chip’s design and specifications were unveiled Monday in a press conference held by team’s head Dr Rizwan Riaz, NUST Pro-Rector (Research, Innovation and Commercialization) Dr Rizwan Riaz and Principal SEECS Dr. Ajmal Khan.

Dr Ahmed said the chip was indigenously designed and that the team has complete control over its functions as opposed to foreign-made chips where trojans and backdoors could be easily inserted.

The chip uses “completely home-grown design” instead of open-source cores.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Riaz said global semiconductor sales reached $556 billion in 2021 but Pakistan had been unable to benefit from this lucrative market.

He added the team has not only designed the chip but also developed the ecosystem required to test the chip and incorporate into end products.

The chip has been fabricated using industry-standard 65 nm process node by one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

The entire process – from research to final product – took three-and-a-half years. The designing process took a year, while seven to eight months were spent on verifying and testing it, the students said while talking to SAMAA TV.

The team, headed by Dr Ahmed, included Shaheer Sajid, Qazi Shahid Ullah, Abdul Moeed and Syed Talha Imam.

What is a chip?

Semiconductor Integrated Circuits (IC), also called as a chip, are tiny devices composed of billions of transistors, that drive today’s electronic devices. They are used in cell phones, communication equipment, automobiles, medical devices, aircraft avionics and military equipment.

The microprocessor chips are also the key enabler of emerging technological domains such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and Internet-of-Things (IoT).