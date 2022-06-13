Crypto market burns $8 billion in single day as Bitcoin drops 15%

Cryptocurrency market Monday hemorrhaged US$8 billion in a single day as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell between 11% and 17%.

Bitcoin tumbled below $24,000 mark on Monday shortly after breaking $28,000 mark over the weekend. It had been trading between $28,000 and $30,000 since May 10.

The leading cryptocurrency peaked at $67,000 in September 2021 and settled at around $50,000 since then. However, with the onset of the global recession Bitcoin fell to around $40,000. After diving to $24,000 on Monday, it risks dropping below the $22,000 mark.

Bitcoin is not the only currency to lose value. Ethereum dropped 15.61%, Cardano 15.61%, Dogecoin 17.21%, Polkadot 11.51%, and Shiba Inu 11.75.

The crypto crash on the back of the global recession has raised questions over the future of these digital currencies

Why crypto market crashed

Crypto experts have linked the development with the onset of the global recession that has affected several countries with the Federal Reserve increasing the interest rate.

Consequently, investment has become expensive and new investors have avoided the market ever since.

The situation has affected American, European, and Asian stock markets too. Commodity prices also depreciated on Monday.

The change in the crypto market is in line with the rest of the market movement and market capitalization dropped from $1.10 trillion to $1.02 trillion in the crypto world.

Several technical reports had already predicted the fall in June, July, and August, with projections of a surge after August. The reports cited similar trends in the past few years.

Is Bitcoin in free fall

Crypto experts believe that Bitcoin is not in a free fall and will get support as soon as it hits the $23,000 mark because if it falls further and breaks the $22,000 mark it will find a lot of buyers.

However, little support exists above that critical level and a bearish trend is likely to prevail in the market for the next several weeks.

It is important to note that Pakistan and several other countries do not recognize cryptocurrencies as legal tender and have declared their trade illegal.