Laborers robbed of phones, wages after being offered ‘sedative juice’

At least 30 laborers were robbed of their mobile phones and wages after they gulped down a sedative juice by a con man.

The distinctive robbery in which the robbers did not use weapons to loot victims occurred during the wee hours of June 13 in the warehouses of Karachi’s City Station as the laborers fell asleep after drinking the juice.

Narrating the incident, one of the victims said they were resting on the roof after working throughout the day when a man came with a pot of sharbat and offered them to drink it.

Upon asking, the suspect replied that he had fetched it from a Sabeel.

However, as the laborers gulped it down, they started feeling drowsy and eventually fell asleep.

By the time the victims woke up in the morning, they had lost 20 mobile phones and Rs200,000 collectively.

“We were still very dull when we woke up in the morning that we could not steady ourselves,” the laborer said.

As the Railway Police received information, it reached the location with the rescue teams and shifted the languid victims to the Civil Hospital.

The police said they held two suspects and one of them was the friend of a laborer. He was the one who had offered sharbat to everyone, they added.

The police said that the victims had received their wages on Saturday and the suspect knew about it.