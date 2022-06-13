President Alvi highlights sponsorship in meeting with renowned mountaineers

President Dr. Arif Alvi met renowned Pakistani mountaineers, Shehroze Kashif, Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi, in Islamabad on Monday.

Alvi praised the mountaineers for their commendable performance in a difficult sport.

“The achievements of these young mountaineers should be highlighted through media. They promote the soft image of the country,” Alvi said.

He also urged the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and the Pakistan Sports Board to help out these mountaineers in terms of career development.

“These mountaineers need guidance over how to generate a steady stream of income. An expert brand manager should also be appointed for them. They should also get assistance about how to secure local and international sponsorship,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of social media for the mountaineers.

“The mountaineers should also use social media to attract the attention of renowned sponsors and improve their image,” he said.

Thank you so much @ArifAlvi for the invite and listening to the common issues mountaineers/climbers are facing. Expecting @SportsBoardPak to take the necessary actions to facilitate. pic.twitter.com/n8dfRyj7Po — Shehroze Kashif (broadboy) (@Shehrozekashif2) June 13, 2022

Recently, Kashif became the youngest mountaineer ever to scale top five highest mountain peaks in the world.

Kashif aka ‘The Broad Boy’ achieved the unique feat after summiting 8463m-high Makalu – the fifth highest mountain in the world last month.

Meanwhile, Climber Sirbaz Khan summited Mount Kanchenjunga, in May this year, to become the first Pakistani to scale 10 out of the world’s 14 eight-thousanders.

Hunza’s Abdul Joshi raised Pakistan’s flag on Mount Everest, world’s highest mountain, last month. He is considered one of the most skilled climbers in the country and is also known as “pathfinder”.