‘Unprecedented’: Punjab Assembly session adjourned without presentation of budget

For the first time in the province’s history, a Punjab Assembly’s budget session has been adjourned without the presentation of the budget.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till Tuesday 1pm after hours-long deadlock between the government and the opposition, SAMAA TV reported.

The session was scheduled to begin at 2pm Monday. However, before the start, the opposition demanded an apology from Punjab police chief and chief secretary.

The opposition, comprising mostly of PTI and PML-Q members, led by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi demanded Punjab Inspector General Rao Sardar Ali and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Fazal to appear before the opposition lawmakers and tender an apology for the violence that took place inside the assembly during the election for Punjab chief minister on April 16.

The opposition had also demanded quashing of first information reports (FIRs) against opposition leaders.

A meeting of the business advisory committee, comprising government and opposition members, held a moot to reach an agreement, but failed.

After a delay of eight hours, the opposition claimed that the government had accepted their demands and the provincial police chief and the chief secretary would apologise to the lawmakers.

As soon as the proceedings began after lengthy negotiations, they were abruptly halted as Speaker Elahi objected to the presence of PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar inside the hall.

The speaker ordered the assembly’s security to escort Tarar - who is not an assembly member - out of the hall. This led to another face-off between the treasury and the opposition members.

The proceedings were then adjourned for 10minutes on the government’s request for Tarar to leave the house.

After Tarar left the house with his brother Bilal Tarar, the session resumed. However, Elahi once again demanded the chief secretary and the IG to appear before the house, saying that the “under no condition” the budget could be presented without the duo’s apology.

He threatened to adjourn the house if the government did not summon the two officials.

Violence in the assembly

On April 16, unprecedented violence took place inside the assembly as Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari chaired the session to elect the CM. The then government members threw lotas at Mazari and encircled him. One of the MPAs pulled his hair and others were seen taking shots at him. As the situation got out of control, Mazari was escorted to his chambers.

Subsequently, slogans were chanted by both the PTI and the PML-N members, while PTI members threw lotas at the opposition benches, leading to open altercations and fights.

To control the situation, a huge police contingent of the police, led by Punjab SSP Operations, entered the assembly in civil clothes but later exited the hall after protests from Elahi.

Later the session was held after the Anti-riots Force, entered the assembly. The deputy speaker chaired the session on a microphone from his chambers.