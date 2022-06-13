Opposition stalls Punjab Assembly budget session, demands apology from IG, CS

The Punjab Assembly budget session was scheduled to begin at 2pm Monday, however, it is yet to start even after a delay of four hours. The reason is the deadlock between the opposition and the government over the former’s demand of an apology from Punjab police chief and chief secretary, SAMAA TV reported.

The opposition, comprising mostly of PTI and PML-Q members, led by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has demanded Punjab Inspector General Rao Sardar Ali and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Fazal to tender an apology to the opposition members for the violence that took place inside the assembly during the election for Punjab chief minister on April 16.

A meeting of the business advisory committee, comprising government and opposition members, had been holding a moot to reach an agreement, but failed.

The opposition has also demanded quashing of first information reports (FIRs) against opposition leaders, and demanded the government

Violence in the assembly

On April 16, unprecedented violence took place inside the assembly as Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari chaired the session to elect the CM. The then government members threw lotas at Mazari and encircled him. One of the MPAs pulled his hair and others were seen taking shots at him. As the situation got out of control, Mazari was escorted to his chambers.

Subsequently, slogans were chanted by both the PTI and the PML-N members, while PTI members threw lotas at the opposition benches, leading to open altercations and fights.

To control the situation, a huge police contingent of the police, led by Punjab SSP Operations, entered the assembly in civil clothes but later exited the hall after protests from Elahi.

Later the session was held after the Anti-riots Force, entered the assembly. The deputy speaker chaired the session on a microphone from his chambers.