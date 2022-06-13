More investigation needed: Court rules on PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza Shehbaz bails’ extension

A special court of Lahore hearing Rs16 billion money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz mentioned lack of evidence as the reason behind extensions of their interim bails.

On June 11, the court had extended the bails of both leaders and asked them to submit the surety bond worth Rs1 million each. The next date for their appearance before the court is July 15.

The court issued a 22-page detailed verdict regarding confirmation of bails to the father and son in mega money laundering scam.

It said that the allegations of gratification, corrupt practice, abuse of official authority or kickbacks were not established on the suspects.

The judgment said that more investigation into the allegations against the suspects was needed to make advancement in the trial.

It pointed out that the investigation officer (IO) did not even bother to write in the diary that he needed the custody of the suspects for investigation.

The judgment read that according to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), a politician gave Rs14 million to Shehbaz Sharif against a ticket of PML-N.

However, the agency could not provide the name of the politician neither it produced any documented evidence of Rs14 million.

The order further read that the prosecution could not establish through evidence that Shehbaz Sharif was a shareholder or director of Ramzan Sugar Mills.

It added that Hamza Shehbaz although served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the sugar mill. However, the court said that the prosecution could not prove that the suspected accounts were opened on the instruction of Hamza Shehbaz.

The court also said that FIA carried out interrogation with Hamza and Shehbaz when they both were in jail however the agency mysteriously became silent for five months after this.

The court said that the suspects were served with the call-up notices to appear before the investigating team after they were granted post-arrest bails in the case they were imprisoned which shows the mala fide intention on part of FIA.