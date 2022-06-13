Babar Azam identifies areas of improvement after West Indies series win

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has identified the areas of improvement after the Men in Green clean swept West Indies in a three-match ODI series on home soil.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Azam said sometimes Pakistan tend to lose their grip on the game despite being in the ascendancy.

“Sometimes we give away the advantage, like losing back-to-back wickets, despite being in a good position which pushes us on the back foot. I think we need to improve our concentration to deal with such moments in the game,” said Azam. “Our fielding has done well recently but there is still room for improvement.”

He also took a dig at critics who think that Pakistan can’t chase totals around 350 in ODI cricket.

“Few months back we had said that we will play different cricket going forward. Since that decision, you can see that we have played positive and proactive cricket in the last few series. People used to say that we can’t chase 350 but we showed that we can do that as well,” he said.

“We always give our hundred percent on the field but ups and downs are part of the game and we have to accept the fact that sometimes we won’t be able to properly execute our plans,” he added.

Azam also shed light on the reason behind his team’s success on the field.

“Unity starts from the dressing room. I try to instill confidence and self-belief in the squad while also giving proper chances to the players. This is the reason why our team is united and playing well on the field,” he said.

The Lahore-born also lauded the Multan crowd, which turned up in large numbers during the matches against West Indies.

“I was surprised because I didn’t expect such a crowd in Multan. I loved how they supported both teams despite the heat. Thank you so much Multan, me and my team really enjoyed your support,” he concluded.