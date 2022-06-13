Govt mulls expanding Lahore airport

The coalition government has started mulling over plans to expand Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed Monday.

A CAA meeting, chaired by Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, on Sunday highlighted the need for creating separate lounges for domestic and international passengers.

The authorities briefed the aviation minister on flight safety problems, security, and passenger issues.

“The expansion of Lahore airport is urgently needed as rush hours in flight operations have been causing difficulties to the passengers,” the aviation minister said.

The presence of birds within the airport limits hinders flight safety, he maintained.

The meeting was attended by CAA Director General Khaqan Murtaza, ASF Director General Major General Abid the other government officials.

The meeting came after two separate incidents of bird strikes were reported within a week forcing aircrafts to make emergency landings.