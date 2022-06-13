NEPRA raises power tariffs by another Rs3.99 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday approved an increase of Rs3.99 per unit in power tariffs on the account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for April 2022.

The increase in rates will not be applicable to consumers of K-Electric.

According to the notification, the power regulator decided to raise the tariffs after hearing a plea from the Central Power Purchasing Agency which sought to raise the price of power by Rs4.5 per unit.

NEPRA, however, disagreed with that demand and decided to approve a hike of Rs3.99.

The approved tariff will be reflected in the bills for June under the separate heading of fuel adjustment, it stated.

All consumer categories of distribution companies, except Karachi Electric (KE) consumers and lifeline customers of all ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDISCOs), will pay the fuel adjustment charges.