Manchester City complete signing of Erling Haaland

Manchester City completed the signing of Norwegian star striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on Monday on a five-year deal.

The Premier League champions announced last month they had agreed a deal with the German giants after triggering Haaland’s reported £51 million ($63 million) release clause.

“This is a proud day for me and my family,” Haaland told mancity.com after completing his move.

“I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

“I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”

The arrival of one of world football’s biggest talents end City’s search for a specialist striker to succeed Sergio Aguero, who left the club last year.

City’s attempt to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham fell short last summer, but Pep Guardiola’s men still had enough to pip Liverpool by a point to win a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

However, the English champions again failed in their bid to win the Champions League for the first time, losing a dramatic semi-final to Real Madrid 6-5 on aggregate.

Haaland has scored 23 goals in 19 Champions League appearances for Dortmund and RB Salzburg and will be expected to get City over the line when it matters most in Europe.

Haaland had almost his pick of Europe’s top clubs thanks to a buyout clause below his market value and a stunning record of 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund.

He rejected Manchester United’s advances when moving from Salzburg to Dortmund in January 2020 and his decision to choose the Etihad as his destination is a coup for City’s rising status.