PTI’s Sibtain Khan appointed as leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly

The appointment came moments before PA’s key budget session
Samaa Web Desk Jun 13, 2022
Photo: File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muhammad Sibtain Khan has been named as the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly (PA) on Monday, SAMAA TV reported.

The appointment was notified at the eleventh hour before the PA’s key budget session.

“Pursuant to the provisions of rule 23-A of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997, I, Parvez Elahi, Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Punjab hereby declare Mr Muhammad Sibtain Khan, MPA as Leader of Opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, with immediate effect,” the notification reads.

Notification of the appointment for Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly has been issued
The opposition leader’s seat had fallen vacant after its previous incumbent, Hamza Shahbaz, was elected as the chief minister following the resignation of Usman Buzdar ahead of a no-confidence motion in the provincial assembly.

