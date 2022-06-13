Police detains suspect Santosh Jadhav in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

The Pune police have shared an update on the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

According to Times of India, Pune police officials have detained Santosh Jadhav - a sharpshooter who works with Lawrence Bishnoi.

SOURCE: Toronto Star

Reports add that Santosh Jadhav also aided in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

An official shared that Santosh Jadhav had been on the run since a year and has been detained in a 2021 murder case.

SOURCE: Times of India

Apart from Santosh Jadhav, another name that has popped up in the investigations of Sidhu Moosewala’s assassination case is that of Nagnath Suryavanshi.

The Pune police also arrested Siddhesh Kamble who was accused of hiding Santosh Jadhav. Police officials are also interrogating him to find out his connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder.