Court grants interim bails to PTI leaders in PA ruckus case

Lahore Sessions Court on Monday granted interim bail to two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders (PTI), Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, in a case relating to violence and riots in the Punjab Assembly during the vote of a no-confidence motion against the speaker.

Additional Sessions Judge Yaseen Mohal heard the bail petitions filed by Fayyaz and Musarrat and ordered Punjab police not to arrest the two leaders before June 18.

The court directed both the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000 each for availing the relief.

Earlier on June 8, the court had granted interim bails to 12 MPAs and 15 Punjab Assembly staffers in the assembly ruckus case.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault on public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant) and 427 (mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus and torturing Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and other members during an assembly session held on April 16.

Hamza Shahbaz was elected as the new chief minister with 197 votes. While his rival Pervaiz Elahi did not receive any votes as his party and PTI had boycotted the polls.