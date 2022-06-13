Videos » Super Over Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt - Hina Niazi & Ayesha Jahanzeb - PROMO - SAMAA TV - 13 June 2022 Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt - Hina Niazi & Ayesha Jahanzeb - PROMO - SAMAA TV - 13 June 2022 Jun 13, 2022 Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt - Hina Niazi & Ayesha Jahanzeb - PROMO - SAMAA TV - 13 June 2022 Recommended Punjab to unveil Rs3.226 trillion development focused budget Everything you need to know about Squid Games Season 2 PTI government keeps Parliament in dark about Rs27 trillion excess spending Related Stories Unsung hero: Quetta man drives burning oil tanker for 3km to avert tragedy With Swvl’s closure, Karachi’s residents’ worst fear comes to haunt them, again Restore or demolish: The fate of building damaged in Karachi’s departmental store fire Most Popular Babar Azam breaks world record during second Pakistan-West Indies ODI How much tax you will pay on your salary next fiscal? Ronaldo to miss Portugal Nations League trip to Switzerland