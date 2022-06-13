Pakistan’s Tuba wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month award

Pakistan’s young spinner Tuba Hassan has won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for May in her very first month in international cricket.

The 21-year-old made her international debut during May’s T20I series against Sri Lanka on home soil. She is also the first Pakistani player to win the women’s award.

Tuba claimed five wickets in three matches during her debut series at an impressive economy rate of 3.66.

Congratulations @TubaHassan_72 on being named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for May 2022! 🏆👏



She had a dream debut last month, picking up three wickets in her first T20I against Sri Lanka 🙌pic.twitter.com/V9G0pTBSyk — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 13, 2022

In her first match, Tuba was the pick of the bowlers as she claimed figures of 3/8 in four overs. She also registered the best bowling figures on debut for Pakistan Women in T20I cricket.

She also bagged the award for Player of the Series against Sri Lanka.

Former Pakistan captain and member of the voting panel Sana Mir also heaped praise on Tuba.

“Tuba has shown a lot of confidence and skill to make an impact for Pakistan in her debut series. She has been working hard for some time and it is really heartwarming to see her celebrating success in her first series for Pakistan,” Sana was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the ICC.