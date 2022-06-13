Watch Live

Fan falls off third-floor balcony during Harry Styles concert

He reportedly landed on other people in the crowd as Harry Styles performed on stage
Samaa Web Desk Jun 13, 2022
Harry Styles was performing at a concert in Glasgow on June 11 when a fan fell off the balcony mid-show.

SOURCE: Glamour
According to Sky News, a man attending the concert fell from the third floor into the audience.

He reportedly landed on other people in the crowd as Harry Styles performed on stage.

Reports suggest that the medical staff present on site examined him and shared that he did not receive any serious injuries.

The police of Scotland told Sky News: “Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10.15pm on Saturday 11 June 2022. There were no suspicious circumstances.”

Harry Styles

