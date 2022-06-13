Pakistan overtake India in ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan have left India behind in the ICC ODI Rankings after their three-nil whitewash against West Indies on home soil.

The Men in Green are now fourth in the rankings, with 106 rating points, whereas India have slipped to fifth place with a difference of one point.

New Zealand are still at the top of the table, followed by England and Australia in second and third place, respectively. South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are in sixth, seventh and eight place on the table.

Meanwhile, West Indies and Afghanistan, respectively, round off the top ten.

Pakistan have also jumped to fourth place in the ICC World Cup Super League standings. They are five points behind third-placed England. Bangladesh are at the top of the ladder with 120 points, meanwhile Afghanistan are in second place with 100 points.

Pakistan men’s team’s next assignment is tour of Sri Lanka, in July-August, where they will play two Tests. They will also play three ODIs away to Netherlands in August.

Pakistan dominate West Indies

Allrounder Shadab Khan hit a fighting half century before taking four wickets to anchor Pakistan’s 53-run win over the West Indies in the third and final day-night international in Multan on Sundaay which was interrupted by a dust storm.

Shadab hit 86 to lift Pakistan to 269-9 after unlikely West Indian hero Nicholas Pooran grabbed four wickets to leave the home team struggling at 117-5.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq scored a brilliant 68-ball 62 but there was a rare failure for world number one ODI batsman Babar Azam who fell for one off three balls.

Shadab’s legspin then fetched 4-62 to dismiss the visitors for 216 in 37.2 overs, giving Pakistan 30 invaluable points in the ODI Super League, a qualification round for next year’s World Cup in India.