Sonam Kapoor brutally trolled for ‘copying’ Rihanna’s pregnancy style

Celebrities are no strangers to trolling and this time around, mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor is on the hot seat.

A picture of the Bollywood actress flaunting her baby bump was shared by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, which seems to have irked netizens.

In the photo, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor were seen posing for the camera, where the former was seen flaunting her belly.

The comments section of the photo is full of netizens trolling Sonam Kapoor for ‘copying’ Rihanna’s pregnancy fashion.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

In March 2022, Sonam Kapoor and husband, Anana Ahuja, announced that they were expecting their first child this fall.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony.