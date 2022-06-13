PIA to bring back stranded Pakistani pilgrims from Syria today

The national flag carrier has dispatched a flight to war-hit Syria to bring back at least 160 Pakistani pilgrims who have been stranded there, the airline and government has said.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight will depart for Syria today on the special directives of Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan, in a statement, said that Pakistani passengers will be first transported to Aleppo from Damascus by bus, from where a PIA aircraft will bring them home.

The stranded Pakistanis were earlier shifted to Damascus but will now be taken to Aleppo after Israel bombed the Damascus airport.

Earlier, PIA finalised a plan to send a flight to Syria after a written request was made by the Pakistani envoy in Damascus.

Addressed to the chief executive officer of PIA and the government, the letter noted that there are

At least 300 Pakistanis are currently stranded in Syria. Of these, as many as 160 Pakistani pilgrims are expected to return home today via the special flight.

Thousands of Pakistani pilgrims visit Syria every year to pay their respects at the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (RA), the granddaughter of Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), as well as other family members who are buried there.

Israeli air strikes

Syria has confirmed major damage including to runways at Damascus International Airport, which was closed for a second day Saturday for repairs after Israeli air strikes.

The transport ministry said in a statement that runways were out of service.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its neighbour, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters from Lebanon’s Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

But rarely have such attacks caused major flight disruptions. The ministry said air traffic would remain suspended until repair work is finished and airport security can be assured.

Syria’s official SANA news agency said the Israeli bombardment wounded a civilian.

Russian condemnation

The airport is in a region south of Damascus where Iran-backed groups, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, regularly operate.

The area has been repeatedly targeted by Israel, which has launched 15 aerial attacks on Syria this year alone and regularly accuses Iran of using the airport to send weapons shipments to its allies.

Syria’s ally Russia strongly condemned “the provocative Israeli attack against essential civilian infrastructure”.

A spokesperson for Russia’s foreign ministry called such attacks “an absolutely unacceptable violation of international norms.”

Russia’s military intervention in 2015 helped turn the war in favour of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad. Moscow maintains military bases in the country.

With additional input from AFP