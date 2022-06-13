PIA flight brings back 169 stranded Pakistani pilgrims from Syria

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight sent to war-hit Syria returned Monday with 169 pilgrims who were stranded in the country, the airline has said.

The flight departed for Syria today on special directives of Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The passengers were first transported from Damascus to Aleppo by bus from where they boarded the flight, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a statement.

At least 300 Pakistanis were currently stranded in Syria after Israel bombed the Damascus International Airport.

Thousands of Pakistani pilgrims visit Syria every year to pay their respects at the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (RA), the granddaughter of Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), as well as other family members who are buried there.

Israeli air strikes

Syria has confirmed major damage to the airport’s building and runways, due to the bombing, following which, the airport was closed for repairs.

Since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes, targeting the Assad-led government’s troops, as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters from Lebanon’s Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

But rarely have such attacks caused major flight disruptions. The transport ministry said in a statement that runways were out of service, adding that air traffic would remain suspended until repair work is finished and airport security can be assured.

Syria’s official SANA news agency said the Israeli bombardment wounded a civilian.

Russian condemnation

The airport is in a region south of Damascus where Iran-backed groups, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, regularly operate.

The area has been repeatedly targeted by Israel, which has launched 15 aerial attacks on Syria this year alone and regularly accuses Iran of using the airport to send weapons shipments to its allies.

Syria’s ally Russia strongly condemned “the provocative Israeli attack against essential civilian infrastructure”.

A spokesperson for Russia’s foreign ministry called such attacks “an absolutely unacceptable violation of international norms.”

Russia’s military intervention in 2015 helped turn the war in favour of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad. Moscow maintains military bases in the country.

With additional input from AFP