Ramiz Raja promises England, PSL matches in Multan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has stated that the Multan Cricket Stadium will get more matches in the future.

The Multan stadium was jam-packed with fans during the three-match ODI series, which the home side won three-nil, between Pakistan and West Indies.

After the third ODI on Sunday, Raja promised that the PCB will try their best to schedule PSL and England tour matches in Multan.

It must be noted that England will tour Pakistan for seven T20Is in September-October this year. They will also return for three Tests in November-December, later this year.

“Thank you, Multan and the fans for coming to the stadium in this heat. You have proved that you deserve lots of cricket here. We will do our best to ensure England play in Multan and that PSL matches are played here,” Raja said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I would like to thank the West Indies and Pakistan cricket teams because in this heat they were able to maintain intensity and had the guts really to gut it out,” he added.

He also heaped praise on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his team for winning the series.

“Congratulations to Babar Azam and his team. With this consistency and unity, no team in the world can beat you. You have talent, potential and the fans stand behind you. The entire nation owns this team,” he said.

“Winning or losing is part and parcel of the game but if you fight till the last ball nobody will care about the result of the match,” he added.

Raja also lauded the remarkable consistency of Azam, who is currently the number one batter in ODI and T20I cricket.

“We have reached a point in time, when you [Babar Azam] make the headlines even when you are not scoring. I congratulate you for that as well,” he concluded.