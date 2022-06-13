Marriyum shares details of low priced flour supply to KP

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday shared details of the fulfillment of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s promise for the provision of low-priced flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The supply of cheap flour to the province’s people has been started from ‘Shehbaz Speed’, she said while speaking to the media.

Marriyum said a 10kg flour bag has been provided at Rs400 since June 1. Moreover, one hundred mobile stores have been established to ensure a smooth supply of the commodity to the residents of KP.

The number of mobile stores will be increased up to 200 by June 13 to ensure the facility is enjoyed by each and every deserving, she said.

As many as 500 additional stationary points have been allocated for flour supply on June 9 on an immediate basis, she explained.

In KP, on the other hand, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra is expected to present the budget before the house in Peshawar. The session is expected to commence at 3pm.

The total volume of the provincial budget is expected to be over Rs1 trillion.

According to budget documents, the outlay for 2022-23, consists of more than Rs900 billion for non-development expenditures while more than Rs400 billion has been allocated for development related expenditures.

Jhagra will present the fourth and second last budget of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) second government in the province.

It is expected that government employees will be given a 15% raise in salaries while pensioners may also get a 5% hike with Rs440 billion and Rs105 billion have been allocated, respectively.