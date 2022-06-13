Dollar rate: Rupee plunges to another record low

The Pakistani rupee, once again, slumped Monday in the interbank market falling to an all-time low against the US dollar.

During the intra-day first trading session after the federal government unveiled its budget on June 10, the value of the rupee hit the Rs204 mark, shedding Rs1.65 paisas in the interbank market.

Meanwhile, in the open market, too, the greenback is being traded at an all-time high of Rs205.

The development came a day after Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in an interview said that the Internation Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed concerns about the recent budget, but the “government is confident it can make changes to satisfy the lender”.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given relief to the salaried class earning up to 1.2 million rupees per annum.

On Friday, the local currency registered a gain of Rs1.58 and closed at Rs202.35.

The local currency experienced a swing phenomenally last week.

More to follow…