Punjab, KP to unveil provincial budgets today

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments are all set to present their respective provincial budgets today (Monday) for the next fiscal year (2022-23).

The budgets will be presented in the provincial assemblies in Lahore and Peshawar, respectively.

Punjab budget

The Punjab budget will be presented during the 40th session of the Punjab Assembly.

Sources in the Punjab finance department confirmed that no new tax will be levied in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, while a special package will be given to combat runaway inflation.

The budget is expected to be presented by Sardar Awais Laghari, whom the provincial government has appointed as the provincial finance minister.

The major initiatives in the Punjab budget include the allocation of Rs2.14 billion for Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and PKLI Nursing School and Rs700 million for self-employment schemes.

The government has earmarked Rs1.5 billion for the laptop scheme, Rs1 billion for the prisoners’ welfare program, Rs500 million each for the digital Punjab initiative and soft and green grounds in the province, and Rs4 billion for the chief minister’s priority program.

The Punjab government has allocated Rs125 billion for the Sehat Card, Rs35 billion for the road rehabilitation program, Rs4.2 billion for the skill development program, and Rs1.5 billion for the solarization of water supply and irrigation systems.

Rs58.5 billion have been allocated in the budget for the Sustainable Development Program with separate earmarking of Rs31.5 billion for the Sustainable Development Program for South Punjab.

The Punjab government has earmarked Rs685 billion for 4,991 development schemes in the province.

It has reserved Rs308.3 billion for 3,791 ongoing development schemes and Rs115.5 billion for 1,133 new development projects.

Rs65.8 billion have been reserved for 36 schemes to be completed under the foreign assistance program and Rs109.5 billion for six projects to be completed under the special program.

The government has also earmarked Rs40.9 billion and Rs45 billion for 20 and five development schemes under other development program (ODP) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) respectively.

The Punjab government has increased its revenue target to Rs500 billion for the next fiscal year and decided to revoke relief of Rs50 billion given during the PTI government. The budget documents propose additional tax collection of Rs79 billion in fiscal year 2022-23.

A target of Rs337 billion under tax revenue and Rs163.5 billion under non-tax revenue has been set.

The estimated sum Punjab is going to receive from the center under its share is Rs20 trillion.

The government has proposed allocation of Rs435 billion for salaries of the government employees and Rs312 billion for payment of pensions to the retired civil servants. The budget proposal includes allocation of Rs32 billion for payment of interest on loans.

KP Budget

In KP, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra is expected to present the budget before the house in Peshawar. The session is expected to commence at 3pm.

Jhagra will present the fourth and second last budget of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) second government in the province.

The total outlay of the provincial budget will be Rs1.3 trillion.

The treatment of five major diseases including liver transplant has been included in the Sehat Card.

The KP cabinet has also approved the regularization of 63,000 contractual workers while it will also announce a Shuhda Package for the rescue workers who died during firefighting operations in the forests.

According to budget documents, the outlay for 2022-23, consists of more than Rs900 billion for non-development expenditures while more than Rs400 billion have been allocated for development related expenditures.

The government employees will be given a 15% raise in salaries while pensioners will get a 15% hike with Rs447.9 billion and Rs105 billion allocated for the heads respectively.

KP government will allocate Rs26 billion for Insaf Food Card under which the people will be given subsidy on food items.

The government has earmarked Rs275.7 billion for Provincial Annual Development Plan (ADP) while Rs41 billion have been allocated for Devolved ADP.

It also plans to spend Rs8.3 billion under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) during the fiscal year 2022-23 while Rs93.2 billion have been reserved under the head of Foreign Development Assistance.

The government has also allocated Rs111.3 billion under the head of ‘other expenditures’.

KP government is expected to generate revenue of Rs570.9 billion from federal tax assignments and Rs68.9 billion under 1% of the divisible pool to the province for the war on terror.

It has estimated to receive Rs31 billion from oil and gas royalties and surcharges (straight transfers from the federal government) and Rs61.9 billion in Net Hydel Profit (NHP).

The provincial tax and non-tax revenue target is set at Rs85 billion.

In the budget, Rs88.9 billion have been kept under foreign project assistance for settled districts and Rs4.3 billion for merged tribal areas.

Apart from this, Rs208.7 billion have been earmarked for grants for the merged tribal areas while Rs212.7 billion have been kept under other receipts.