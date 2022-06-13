Sweltering weather likely to persist over most plain areas

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted Monday “very hot and dry weather” in most plain areas during the next twelve hours.

Gusty and dust-raising winds are likely to hit the plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, according to the Met Office.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rain and thunderstorm are expected in the upper parts of the province. The met department also predicted rain in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and the adjoining areas by the evening.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Islamabad 23 degrees Celsius, Lahore 28, Karachi 29, Peshawar and Quetta 25, Gilgit 15, Murree 18 and Muzaffarabad 21.

Tips to stay safe during hot days

• Keep yourself hydrated

• Avoid being outdoors during the middle of the day, when the sun is at its strongest.

• Take frequent breaks in a cool or shaded area.

• Dress in light, loose clothing. Wear a hat and sunglasses.

• Wear sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF) to protect your skin from sunburn.