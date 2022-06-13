Watch Live

Siddhanth Kapoor allegedly detained for consuming drugs

Siddhanth Kapoor's father, Shakti Kapoor commented that 'it is not possible'
Samaa Web Desk Jun 13, 2022
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s son, Siddhanth Kapoor has reportedly been detained by officials after he was found to have consumed drugs at a recent rave party.

According to Times of India, Siddhanth Kapoor was at a party in Bengaluru when a raid had occurred.

The report added that Siddhanth Kapoor was detained during a police raid at a rave party in a hotel in Bengaluru.

The local police confirmed that he and six other people were allegedly found to have consumed drugs.

Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP of Bengaluru Citytold ANI News: “Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station.”

When Siddhanth Kapoor’s father, Shakti Kapoor was reached for a comment, he told Hindustan Times: “I can say only one thing - it’s not possible.”

2 years ago, Siddhanth Kapoor’s sister and actress, Shraddha Kapoor was called in for questioning by the NCB in a drug-related case that initiated after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

