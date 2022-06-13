Siddhanth Kapoor allegedly detained for consuming drugs

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s son, Siddhanth Kapoor has reportedly been detained by officials after he was found to have consumed drugs at a recent rave party.

According to Times of India, Siddhanth Kapoor was at a party in Bengaluru when a raid had occurred.

The report added that Siddhanth Kapoor was detained during a police raid at a rave party in a hotel in Bengaluru.

The local police confirmed that he and six other people were allegedly found to have consumed drugs.

Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP of Bengaluru Citytold ANI News: “Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station.”

When Siddhanth Kapoor’s father, Shakti Kapoor was reached for a comment, he told Hindustan Times: “I can say only one thing - it’s not possible.”

2 years ago, Siddhanth Kapoor’s sister and actress, Shraddha Kapoor was called in for questioning by the NCB in a drug-related case that initiated after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.