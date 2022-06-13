Everything you need to know about Squid Games Season 2

Netflix’s hit show, Squid Games, which had the world hooked to the screens has been renewed for a second season. Taking to social media, the official handle of Squid Games confirmed the news.

The show’s Twitter handle read: “On your marks. Get set. Greenlight. Squid Game continues, only on Netflix.”

SOURCE: Khaleej Times

In another tweet, the maker of Squid Games, Hwang Dong-hyuk shared: “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever.”

He added: “And now Gi-hun returns. The First Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-Su.”

What is Squid Games about?

The dystopian K-drama shows citizens gamble with their lives to win a cash prize that is guaranteed to change their life.

The participants play several brutal childhood games and keeps eliminating the weak ones - by killing them - until there’s only one left.