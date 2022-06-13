Punjab, KP budget, Bilawal, OIC secretary-general talks, Lumpy skin disease

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, June 13, 2022:

Punjab, KP to present budget today

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments are all set to present the provincial budgets today (Monday) for next fiscal year in Lahore and Peshawar, respectively.

The Punjab budget will be presented during the 40th session of the Punjab Assembly with the total outlay of the provincial budget would be Rs683.50 billion with separate earmarking of Rs31.50 billion for South Punjab.

Meanwhile, in KP, Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will present the budget proposals before the house in Peshawar. The session will begin at 3pm.

The total volume of the provincial budget is expected to be Rs1,300 billion.

Bilawal discusses persecution of Muslims in India

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he has recently had a discussion with the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha regarding the persecution of Muslims in India.

“Spoke to OIC SG HE Hissein Brahim Taha on the totally unacceptable and condemnable remarks by Indian BJP officials towards the Holy Prophet PBUH. Shared concerns on rising Islamophobia and persecution of Muslims in India and the need to address that through collective efforts,” the foreign minister tweeted.

Lumpy skin disease reported in Punjab

Eid-ul-Adha falls around July 10 this year and people are waiting to enjoy barbeque parties and other yummy beef dishes but before this, the lumpy skin disease cases have created an alarming situation in Punjab.

The southern region of Punjab, including Bahawalpur, has emerged as the new hotspot of lumpy skin disease where thousands of buffalos have reportedly been affected, SAMAA TV reported on Sunday.

Blame game sparks between PML-N, PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has been irked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb‘s statement about PTI finance czar Shaukat Tarin confessing that the Imran Khan government increased Pakistan’s debt by Rs20 trillion in its 3.5 years.

While Fawad, too, admitted that debt increased under the PTI government, he launched a personal attack on Marriyum by saying that the minister made stupid remarks as she kept playing Candy Crush.

Imran Khan on Russia trip

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that both the military and the foreign office were convinced that his trip to Russia would foster good relationships between the two countries.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the former prime minister said the military wanted to buy weapons from Russia.